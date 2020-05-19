Rumer Willis Wears Gray Sports Bra, Athletic Bottoms & Talks Self Acceptance In New Video

Rumer Willis wore a gray sports bra and athletic bottoms, and talked self-love in a new Instagram video in which she discussed her struggles to accept her body. This revelation came after the actress shared a pic with her followers showing her posed on the floor, legs apart, while speaking about her personal issues. After reading subsequent comments revealing that some of her followers did not understand why she felt that way, as the photo showed off her best features, Rumer decided to post the new clip.

Rumer explained that she continues to learn to love her body. Like many women, she focused more on what she perceived to be her flaws rather than the things that truly made her most beautiful. The actress, who starred in Chicago on Broadway, said that just because someone can take a great photo for social media doesn’t mean they don’t struggle in having a positive body image.

In the clip, Rumer stepped back from her phone to give her fans a better look at her body without posing in a particular way to enhance her most positive features. She remarked she has days when she feels her arms look big in photos or her stomach sticks out too much. Rumer said she even thinks there are times her thighs look too large or she hates her gray hairs.

“These are things that I think I notice much more than anyone else does,” she stated.

She shared that although she tries to eat healthy and exercise so that she can have a physically strong body, she is also working on something she feels is much more important — self-acceptance. Rumer stated that she too is vulnerable to images of what she sees on Instagram of women who have “perfect” bodies.

Rumer said that although she realized her life was different from others, she felt that the issue of body image was very equalizing. She also emphasized to her followers that social media is not the place to go to find value in oneself.

The actress, who appeared on and won Dancing with the Stars Season 20 alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, received praise for her honest discussion from some of her former castmates, including Peta Murgatroyd and Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson. She also was applauded by actor James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly, Kim Kardashian West, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Fans also shared their love for her deeply personal message.

“Thank you for this!!!! I feel you and I appreciate you posting this. I know it’s not easy to put yourself out there in this way! I see you and I love you! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” said one follower.

“You are so incredible to be sharing this Realness. The truth is so good. And you’re a hero. This is important,” remarked a second supporter.

“Thank you. For me. For women everywhere. For my teenage daughter. For my preteen daughter. THANK YOU,” stated a third Instagram user.