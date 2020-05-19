WWE Rumors: Female Superstar May Have Hinted At Unhappiness With Recent Booking, Report Speculates

Following a loss to NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on this week’s Monday Night Raw, Ruby Riott took to social media, posting a cryptic tweet that, according to a recent report, might be a sign she isn’t happy with the way she has been booked since her return to the ring.

On Monday evening, Riott tweeted a photo of herself sitting on a chair in the ring, with a referee standing outside and fans clearly in attendance. This suggested that the image was taken shortly before WWE switched to empty-arena shows at the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Raw superstar simply captioned the photo with an ellipsis, which, as pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, could mean a number of different things.

“The tweet is ambiguous enough that she can claim that she was just mad about not getting the win against Flair but it is hard to imagine that she’s happy about losing every time she appears on TV, especially after returning from injury when wrestlers hope to get a fresh start.”

The loss to Flair marked Riott’s eight straight defeat after returning from a shoulder injury that took her out of action for several months. According to WrestlingNews.co, this match essentially saw the former Riott Squad leader “[coming] across as an afterthought,” as it was seemingly designed to highlight how Flair could still be dominant on the main roster despite her status as NXT Women’s Champion.

As further recapped, Riott has not won a single match since she returned to the ring in March, as she has also lost three matches against former stablemate Liv Morgan, failed to defeat Asuka in a qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and dropped matches to Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair on WWE Main Event. She was also unsuccessful in her bid to face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, having tapped out to eventual winner Shayna Baszler in the women’s Elimination Chamber Match at the pay-per-view of the same name.

Since the Riott Squad disbanded last year following the post-WrestleMania 35 Superstar Shake-Up, all three former members have struggled to find meaningful roles on WWE programming as singles wrestlers. Last month, Sarah Logan was released along with dozens of wrestlers and other employees due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While Morgan was inserted into the love triangle storyline featuring Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley earlier this year, her lesbian affair angle with Lana was quietly dropped with no onscreen explanation, as noted in April by WrestlingNews.co.