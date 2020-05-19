Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Laughing In Hilarious ‘The Voice’ Video Call

Blake teared up with laughter in a hysterical new video that Kelly called her "favorite" moment of Season 18.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson just couldn’t keep it together in a hilarious moment during a recent video chat with their fellow The Voice coaches Nick Jonas and John Legend, host Carson Daly, and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Cassie DiLaura. The hilarious video was shared via Cassie’s Twitter account on May 18 and showed the group barely able to hold it together after something pretty funny.

In the clip, which Cassie filmed of her laptop screen, Blake could be heard belly laughing as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

The country star, who was in the top left part of the screen, laughed out loud and had to cover his face. His laughter was clearly contagious as Kelly then began to giggle and asked her co-coach, “What’s happening to you?”

Nick, who was positioned at the bottom of the screen, let out a “Oh God” as he watched his fellow coaches start to lose it.

Cassie revealed that the eight-second video was a look at their Zoom call from earlier in the day. Her tweet quickly caught the attention of Kelly.

Though neither revealed exactly what it was that made Blake tear up with laughter, Kelly — who recently revealed the big surprise she woke up to while riding out the current pandemic in Montana — admitted that seeing the “God’s Country” singer weak with laughter was actually one of her favorite moments of the whole of the most recent season of The Voice.

“This was possibly my favorite part of season 18 and it wasn’t even on the actual show,” Kelly tweeted with two crying laughing emoji. She quoted the hysterical video which showed the group as they all chatted from their homes in line with social distancing rules.

“I love when I get the giggles like this, and watching @blakeshelton lose it was SO GREAT!!” she added.

And it seems as though fans were just as tickled by the laughter session.

Plenty of Twitter users replied to Kelly’s tweet as they shared how much they too loved seeing The Voice team get the giggles.

“LOVE! Laughter is as contagious as love!” one person wrote.

“We all love your giggles too!” another person said with a crying laughing emoji.

“You are such a light. I watch the episodes because even if they aren’t on your team you cheer for every artist. Thanks for the joy you bring to quarantine! #StayAwesome.”

The latest hilarious interaction between The Voice gang follows a recent quip from Blake where he opened up about how “lovable” he finds his current co-coaches as he teased that he thought departed coach Adam Levine was “unpopular” during his time on the show.