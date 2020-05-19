Susan Lucci, 73, Wears Jaw-Dropping Black Gown As She Looks Back On Her ‘All My Children’ Days As Erica Kane

The soap icon looks ageless as her career is highlighted on the ABC special, 'The Story of Soaps.'

Susan Lucci is taking a look back at her days as Erica Kane. The All My Children veteran, 73, shared a stunning photo to Instagram as she posed in a gorgeous black grown to promote the upcoming ABC special, The Story Of Soaps.

Lucci posed for a glam photo shoot in a strapless black mermaid dress as she channeled the iconic character she played on the ABC soap from 1970 to 2011. The Daytime Emmy winner wore sparkly drop earrings as she got into total Erica Kane mode ahead of the network’s in-depth look at the soap opera genre.

Fans reacted to Lucci’s photo in comments to the post, with some calling her an “icon” and “queen.” Others said it’s time to get her famous character back on TV.

“The epitome of elegance, you are STUNNING!!” one fan wrote to Lucci.

“Love this dress!” another added. “You always had such fabulous grace and style on All My Children.”

“So so beautiful!! Erica Kane — always so perfectly calculated —yet, gracious, kind, and beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

“This is an amazing photo of you!!” wrote another. “We need to get you back soaps Miss Lucci! Why haven’t they brought Erica back on one of the other soaps?”

In addition to dressing the part, Lucci also looked back on her character’s many husbands. The actress shared a magazine article to Instagram that listed Erica’s eye-popping list of marriages, remarriages, and invalid unions dating back to 1971.

Over the course of All My Children’s 41-year-run, Erica was linked to Jeff Martin (Charles Frank), Phil Brent (Nicholas Benedict), Tom Cudahy ( Richard Shoberg), Mike Roy (Nicolas Surovy), Adam Chandler (David Canary), Travis Montgomery (Larkin Malloy), Dimitri Marick (Michael Nader), and Jackson Montgomery (Walt Willey).

Daytime TV fans know that Erica Kane is one of the most iconic characters in soap opera history, although her fate was left in question when it was implied that she was shot on the All My Children finale in 2011. Since that time, the fashion model/cosmetic CEO’s name has been mentioned a couple of times on General Hospital, which is the only soap remaining on ABC. Lucci previously teased the possibility of an All My Children reboot, saying there been some “a little buzz” about a revival of the iconic ABC soap.

The Story of Soaps will feature commentary from Lucci as well as fellow soap icons Deidre Hall (Days of Our Lives), Erika Slezak (One Life to Live), Eileen Davidson (The Young and the Restless) and many more.