Tinashe Wows In Sheer White Ensemble With Blue Feathers For ‘V’ Magazine

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of photos of herself that were taken for V Magazine. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is no stranger to impressing followers with her choice of fashion and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in what looked to be an oversized white jacket. The item of clothing had electric blue feathers attached all over and fell way above her knees. Underneath, she rocked a sheer white netted garment that displayed her décolletage. Tinashe didn’t appear to be wearing any other attire but did pair the ensemble with knee-high white boots. For her makeup application, the singer looked to be sporting a fairly natural look. However, she still seemingly applied a glossy lip and mascara. Tinashe accessorized herself with rings, a nose ring, and opted for white nail polish. To complete the look, Tinashe left her dark wavy hair down for the occasion.

The entertainer posted three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured up-close. Tinashe raised one arm over her head and looked up to her right. She parted her lips and looked angelic in front of the white backdrop.

In the next slide, she was photographed side on further back. Tinashe looked directly at the camera lens over her shoulder and had one eye covered by her hair.

In the third and final frame, Tinashe directly faced the camera and raised both her arms above her head. She sported a fierce expression while her long locks covered up her right breast.

For her caption, Tinashe asked fans what they dream about.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 64,400 likes and over 860 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“Nashe being number one and on top of her game!” one user wrote.

“You are beautiful wow,” another devotee shared.

“My girl out here SERVING!!! I LOVE TO SEE IT,” remarked a third fan passionately.

“WHO told you to snap this hard,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she impressed fans in a short black dress with thin straps paired with long matching gloves over the weekend. The attire was relatively low-cut and displayed her décolletage. The 27-year-old rocked some of her long braided hair down and tied the rest of it into two small pigtails. Unsurprisingly, her upload gathered thousands of likes within a matter of hours.