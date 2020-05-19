Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Shows Off Bridal Body In White Lace

The former 'Jersey Shore' star is stunning in a new Instagram upload.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her bridal body in white lace and looked stunning in a new Instagram upload. One of the original cast members of MTV’s Jersey Shore, Sammi thrilled her 3.1 million social media followers with a glamorous new pic that gave them a sneak peek of what she could look like when she walks down the aisle at her upcoming wedding to Christian Biscardi.

In the new image, the former reality star wore a white lace wedding dress. The garment encircled her neck as a turtleneck and then cut away to reveal her toned shoulders. Her chest was covered by the material, with a slight bit of skin revealed as the top cut dramatically around her arms in the front. The sleeves of the garment, also lace, appeared to be designed to reach out over the tops of her hands with a small cutout for her thumb. This made it appear like she had lace gloves on her hands.

The waist of the dress had a rhinestone detail and provided a lovely focal point at the smallest part of her body. It appeared to be a straight cut as the material clung to her hips and backside. The bottom of the dress could not be seen.

A bit of shimmer was also seen on the garment from Karen Sabag Bridal Couture. Sammi tagged the dressmaker in the caption of the pic.

Sammi’s trademark long, brown hair was styled in a much different manner than her followers were used to. Although Sammi’s hair is usually worn straight and full, it appeared extensions were used to add lots of volume for the dramatic updo. Her tresses appeared to be softly curled and pulled up and away from her face in a high, dramatic top pony. At her hairline, it seemed her hair was woven into an intricate pattern. The ponytail was secured atop her head with a wrap of multitudes of tiny pearls.

The former reality star’s makeup appeared to be professionally done. Her eyebrows were dramatically penciled in to create a stunning arch. Her face was highlighted, cheeks colored, and lips and eyes lined to create a bridal look that was perfect for Sammi’s facial features without looking too overdone.

Sammi’s former Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni Farley and Jenni’s ex-husband Roger Mathews commented on the photo, complimenting Sammi on her overall look. Their comments sparked a flurry of responses from fans, who agreed with their statements.

“SAMMMM you look amazing!! A beauty in n out!!” remarked one follower.

“That hair is BOMB!!!!” said a second fan of the former reality star.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Sam,” stated a third fan.