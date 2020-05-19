Kaitlynn Carter Hits The Beach In Skimpy Bikini Bottoms: ‘Hot Girl Summer Take 2’

Miley Cyrus's former flame stunned in a bikini during a trip to the beach.

Kaitlynn Carter hit the beach in a pair of pretty skimpy bikini bottoms for a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The reality star, who hit the headlines last year for her split with husband Brody Jenner and subsequent short-lived romance with Miley Cyrus, treated her 965,000 followers to the sizzling bikini shot as she sat down and posed during a trip to the coast.

The 31-year-old wowed her fans as she relaxed on the sand and caught some rays in the May 18 upload.

Kaitlynn leaned back on her hands as both of arms were stretched out behind her to prop herself up. She proudly revealed all her hard work in the gym as she flashed her glowing tan in a bikini.

The star showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a pair of dark red bikini bottoms with a thick yellow, red, and white striped band that stretched across her hips and sat below her bellybutton.

The outline of the triangle bikini top could be seen through her white crop-top.

The ribbed top finished above her waist with a raw hem to highlight her seriously slim and toned middle.

The star — who got very candid about her very public split from Miley during a social media chat with friend Whitney Port last month — accesorized her beach look with a pair of tinted shades on her eyes with a gold frame as she shot out a sultry look towards the camera.

She had her blond hair tied up with two strands down to frame her face. She accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a beaded necklace, as well as a bracelet on her left wrist.

The comments section of the snap was full of praise for The Hills: New Beginnings star.

“Flawless beauty,” one person commented.

“Super hot girl,” another Instagram user wrote, referring to her caption where she borrowed a few lyrics from the infamous Megan Thee Stallion song.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third comment read, with two fire symbols.

Kaitlynn’s latest sizzling bikini snap has received more than 18,500 likes in the first nine hours since she shared it to her account.

The snap came shortly after Kaitlynn hit the headlines earlier this week after she posted a snap to her Instagram account which was taken by her ex, Brody. Caitlyn Jenner‘s son could be seen as he snapped away in the reflection of a window.

Kaitlynn responded to criticism in the comments section after some social media users called her out for not wearing a mask and for being spending time with her ex amid the current pandemic.