Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns In An Overall One-Piece Swimsuit

Kelsie Jean Smeby put her enviable curves and ample assets on display in her latest Instagram post. Much to the delight of her 668,000 followers, the 24-year-old model slipped into a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her toned figure.

Kelsie was photographed outdoors, dressed in her bathing suit. She lounged on polished concrete stairs, laying on her side as she posed for the camera. She used her left arm as support and raised her right hand to her head, running her fingers through her hair. She raised her chin and parted her lips, then gave a sultry gaze. Nothing interesting was seen in her background other than a turquoise door and a plant.

The Norwegian model rocked a white-and-blue striped overall monokini. The light color of the piece complemented her flawlessly, bronzed skin. The upper part featured a deep neckline that gave fans a nice look at her cleavage. The swimwear hardly covered her voluptuous assets that she spilled out from the sides of the garment.

From the view, a tiny hint of her nipples was seen, but that fact didn’t bother her as she proudly modeled the swimsuit. The bathing suit also boasted high leg cuts that accentuated her curvy hips.

Kelsie had her long, brunette hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls. For the occasion, she wore a full face of makeup. The application seemed to have included a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, eye shadow, black eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She also appeared to have added bronzer, a dusting of blush, and pink lipstick on her lips. She didn’t go overboard with the accessories and sported a dainty gold bracelet and a ring.

In the caption, Kelsie wrote something about having an “open mind.” She also shared that professional photographer JJ Velasquez took her stunning photo.

Many of her fans on the popular photo-sharing platform were quick to comment on the sizzling hot post. As of this writing, the new update has received more than 6,700 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Her online admirers and some influencers flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments on her beauty and sexy body. Some others weren’t very confident with words. Instead, they chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Most stunning pic on Instagram for May 2020,” one of her fans commented.

“This looks so good on you! You are so hot in this picture,” gushed another admirer.

“Goddess. You are pure beauty and perfection,” added a third social media user.

“I saw you on Jimmy Kimmel’s video. You’re a beauty,” wrote a fourth follower.