Madison Reed Does A Yoga Pose In A Wet-Look Sports Bra And Matching Skintight Leggings

Madison did a Lord of the Dance pose in a look that earned the approval of her older sister, Victoria Justice.

Madison Grace Reed showed off her balance and flexibility while posing in a shiny athletic ensemble. On Monday, the 23-year-old influencer and actress shared a set of photos on Instagram that were snapped while she was doing yoga outdoors. She also spilled a few of her fitness secrets with her 653,000 followers.

Madison was pictured rocking a sports bra and a matching pair of leggings constructed out of sparkly silver fabric that had an eye-catching wet look. The stretchy metallic material was also textured so that it looked slightly rippled in the sunlight.

The model’s top had a low scoop neck, wide shoulder straps, and a black band underneath the bust. Her matching leggings clung to her lithe legs, highlighting their long, slender shape. The pants had a high banded waist that left a hint of her bellybutton exposed. The swath of Madison’s midriff that was bare was trim and toned.

The model’s ensemble was from Koral activewear, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging it in her post. On her feet, she wore a pair of black Nike sneakers with white and bronze accents.

Madison was wearing her long brunette tresses down, and the sun was making her golden highlights shimmer. Her full lips were a natural pink color, and it looked like she was wearing subtle eye makeup that included mascara and taupe eye shadow.

In her first photo, the model was stretching her arms up in the air and closing her eyes. In her second snap, she was performing a Lord of the Dance yoga pose by balancing on her left foot, grasping her right ankle with her right hand, and stretching her right leg up behind her so that her foot was above her head. Her left arm was outstretched in front of her.

Madison’s photos were taken in Los Angeles, as noted by the geotag. She was high up on a mountain overlooking the city. Her breathtaking view included white fluffy clouds, blue sky, green trees, and a number of houses.

In the caption of her post, the fitness enthusiast revealed that hot yoga is one of the workouts that she does to stay in such great shape. However, she’s currently exercising out in nature instead attending the classes.

Madison’s photos were a big hit with her followers, including her older half-sister, former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice.

“I miss it too. U look so cute though!” Victoria wrote.

“I’m gonna have to report you to Spotify cause you’re obviously one of the hottest singles this week,” read another response to Madison’s post.

“You absolutely slay in every outfit no matter what,” gushed a third commenter.

One of the previous ensembles that Madison slayed in included a neon green blazer, black lace bralette, and black hot pants.