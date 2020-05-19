Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Black Crop Top & Tight Skinny Jeans In New Instagram Snaps

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, May 18, to leave a three-photo post for her 3.5 million followers. Ashleigh flaunted her toned figure alongside an announcement for the latest release from her activewear line NVGTN.

In the photos, the fitness trainer wore a black crop top with spaghetti straps that was made of a stretchy material and clung to her chest. The top included a cut-out along her upper abdomen, teasing a bit of skin. On her lower half, Ashleigh wore a pair of capri skinny jeans in a light-wash color that featured several rips and a high-rise fit. The jeans contoured to her curvy hips and backside, following the shape of her muscles through her legs.

For footwear, Ashleigh chose a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace, diamond ring, and glitzy hoop earrings. Her long, wavy blond locks spilled around her shoulders and down her back and she appeared to have made up her face with thick black lashes, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

In the photos, Ashleigh modeled the outfit in three different poses, all taken outside a large, glass building. In the first photo, she struck a sexy pose with her body turned to the side, perching one foot on her toes and slightly cocking her hip to one side. She rested one of her hands on her hip and used the other to push back a thick lock of hair off her face. She flashed her bright-white smile towards the ground as she looked down with her eyes closed.

In the second photo of the set, Ashleigh sat on a low concrete wall with her arms supporting her weight behind her. She gazed directly at the camera with her lips pressed together in a slight smile and let her waves spill over to one shoulder. The third photo featured the model in a standing position with her front facing the camera. One leg was crossed over the other and she held an arm up to her head, looking off towards a distant point. The position gave viewers an eyeful of her toned tummy.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh expressed her excitement for the release of her new lifestyle line, called Navy. She wrote that the team had been working for over a year on the new clothing line, which will feature jeans, dresses, tops, and much more.

The post earned over 110,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments within the first several hours.