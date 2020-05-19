Abby Dowse Soaks Up Some Sun In See-Through Lace Lingerie: ‘It Just Feels So Good’

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers this morning with a red-hot photo of herself in see-through lace lingerie. Snapped in her bedroom, the gorgeous model appeared to be standing in front of a sunlit window, basking in the golden rays as she showed off her insane curves. Abby made her caption all about the sunshine, telling fans it made her “feel happy and alive.”

“Your posts have the same effect on me,” one follower quipped in the comments section, leaving a heart-eyes emoji for the sizzling blonde.

Abby looked sexier than ever in a skimpy two-piece set from the popular brand Lounge Undewear, which the model made sure to tag in her caption. The seductive ensemble was a pale lilac color that accentuated her all-over glow, and comprised of a plunging top and extremely high-cut thong bottoms. Both pieces sported a satin waistband, which glimmered in the sunlight and was inscribed with the label’s name in discrete white font. Abby accessorized with a classy white manicure. She spruced up the look with her usual collection of gold jewelry, wearing a shiny bracelet on each wrist and adorning her décolletage with her customary layered pendant necklace.

The bombshell let herself be photographed from the profile, flaunting her impossibly tiny waist as she put one leg forward and arched her back. The snap offered a great view of her toned, gym-honed figure, teasing her pert backside. Most of her body was illuminated by sunlight, with only her thighs and part of her arm being engulfed in shade. This kept the focus on her hourglass frame, as well as on the sultry expression on her beautiful face.

Although her cleavage wasn’t fully visible due to the angle of the shot, the 30-year-old proudly displayed her perky chest in the low-cut bra. The item had underwire cups for support and was fashioned out of a dainty lace adorned with an elegant floral print that added chic and femininity to the number. A delicate scalloped trim decorated the revealing neckline, luring the gaze to her voluptuous assets. The top was complete with spaghetti shoulder straps, and was sufficiently deep-cut to flash a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. Meanwhile, the bottoms had a small triangular front that showed off her flat tummy. Thick side straps sat high on her hip bones, highlighting her lithe physique.

Abby wore her long, blond tresses down and styled in loose waves that framed her face. Her hair tumbled down her back in messy, tousled streaks that nearly grazed her posterior. The babe shot a smoldering gaze at the camera and parted her lips in a provocative way. Sunshine brightened up her natural-looking glam, which appeared to include shimmering gold eyeshadow and a glossy peach lipstick.

The photo didn’t take long to capture the interest of her fans, reeling in 7,000 likes in the first 42 minutes of having been uploaded on the platform.

“So beautiful,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, adding a fire emoji.

“Wow,” penned American model Lauren Dascalo, bumping up the number of fire emoji at the end of her post to four.

“Those eyes,” chimed in another follower, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji. “[In] Every pic something different about you stands out that’s so gorgeous,” continued their message, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

As of this writing, the post has been live for a little over an hour and has amassed more than 11,700 likes and 338 comments.