Stefflon Don Wows Fans In Eye-Catching Low-Cut Top & Semi-Sheer Skintight Leggings

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself in an eye-catching ensemble. The 28-year-old loves to show off her outfits via the social media platform and hasn’t disappointed her followers with her most recent upload.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker wowed in a low-cut multicolored top with thick straps and a zip going up the front. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, arms, and a hint of her body from the side. Steff paired the ensemble with semi-sheer skintight black pants and high heels. The rapper is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for long curly blond hair, which she wore in a high ponytail. As seen clearer in a separate Instagram upload, Steff left two, light blue-colored tendrils to rest in front of her face. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes. Steff accessorized herself with a silver jeweled chain, a thin necklace with a pendant, rings, and a bracelet. To complete the look, she rocked long, pointy acrylic nails.

Steff posted six photos within one upload. The entertainer was captured in pink lighting while posing on a sofa.

In the first shot, she was snapped with her legs parted. Steff poked her tongue out and raised one hand to her hair. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and tilted her head over to the right slightly.

In the third slide, she was photographed up-close from the back. Steff sported an over-the-shoulder pose and looked at the camera with a pouty expression.

In the fourth frame, she was snapped pouting again while sticking both her middle fingers up.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 79,000 likes and over 655 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.4 million followers.

“I would die for ur looks wtf,” one user wrote.

“Wow… girl u looking hot. I love your hair,” another devotee shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“My god, you’re beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“You are perfection,” a fourth admirer commented.

Steff is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a skintight brown velvet jumpsuit that had white detailing going down the side. Steff sported her curly blue hair up in a high ponytail and looked very glam. She posed on a bed and appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner for the photo session.