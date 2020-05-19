Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Gets Her Booty Grabbed In Snap With ‘Vegas Dave’

Dave Oancea, who is best-known as “Vegas Dave,” uploaded a picture with his fiance, Fox Sports host Holly Sonders. In the Instagram post, the two were shown sharing a laugh together while Vegas Dave grabbed the model’s backside.

The couple had been conspicuously absent from each other’s Instagram posts in recent weeks but appeared to be very-much together in the new post. According to the location tag, the snap was captured in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two stood in front of each other as they were photographed from the side. Vegas Dave had his hair slicked back as he looked up at Sonders who wore her long brown hair in a high ponytail and had her head tilted back. Both of them had giant smiles across their faces.

It was difficult to make out their exact location, but they stood next to a railing and in the background there appeared to be a sculpture that was shaded in purple lighting. The 42-year-old gambling pro sported a sparkling silver suit jacket with a black lapel, and a black shirt. Sonders was draped in a revealing black sequin dress that was transparent along the sides and down her sleeve. The television personality also wore a white choker around her neck.

Fans were treated to a view of the 33-year-old’s killer physique as a side-view of her cleavage was visible along with her hips and legs. Vegas Dave cupped his right hand over Sonders’ curvaceous booty. In his caption he asked what fans thought the two were thinking of, and included the hashtag “vegasdave.”

Many of the gambler’s 1.3 million Instagram followers noticed the adorable picture, and it earned over 16,000 likes. The post garnered a lot of interaction with fans as it received more than 1,000 comments. Multiple users on the social media platform said the couple were a great match. Sonders responded with a joke about Vegas Dave’s “Mexican license plates” arriving at her house.

“Love the two of you together!! boss with a boss,” Instagram model Janira G.K. commented while adding two emoji.

“QUARANTINE COUPLE OF THE CENTURY,” one fan wrote.

Several Instagram users replied to the caption and tried to guess what the couple were thinking about.

“A man with a hustle needs a girl with a vision,” a follower replied.

“When you finally have the house to yourself,” another wrote along with a cry-laughing emoji.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, fans speculated that Sonders and Oancea had broken up. The two unfollowed each other on Instagram and stopped posting pics of one another for weeks. Replies on Sonders’ photos were littered with questions about their relationship status.