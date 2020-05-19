Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Tanned Body In A Polka Dot Bikini

Instagram model Viktoria Varga continued her trend of showcasing her fit figure while giving her followers health tips. She was photographed on a beach in a polka dot bikini for her latest update where she asked fans to send in questions about healthy living.

The Hungarian model had uploaded several workout videos for people to keep fit at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and now she wanted to offer some advice on diet. In the new post she was photographed on a beach as she sat underneath a canopy. She was perched on a beach chair that was covered by a turquoise towel, and had her back to the camera. In the background she was surrounded by the beach and the water appeared to be a gorgeous blue.

Varga had her long blond hair swept to the ride side of her face. The 28-year-old sat on the edge of the chair with her left palm flat down, and her body turned slightly towards the camera. She looked directly into the lens by peering over her left shoulder, and wore a pair of small sunglasses even though the overhead canopy shielded her from the sun.

The pose Varga struck showcased her toned body. She sported a navy blue swimsuit with white and teal polka dots. Her back was barely covered by the small strings of the top that were knotted together, and the bottoms had a tie side. This offered fans a glimpse of her slender legs and curvy backside. Her caption asked followers to reply with questions about healthy eating that she planned to answer in an upcoming Instagram live. She tagged the location as Jumeirah Al Naseem, which is a luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Many of the model’s 467,000 followers took notice of the steamy snap, and she earned over 10,000 likes in just over 17 hours after posting. Varga received more than 120 comments as fans showered her with compliments in both English and Italian.

“You look very beautiful. You spread happiness around you like a sun,” one enthusiastic follower wrote.

“I will be healed by your photo. It’s the best style,” another commented.

“I love how you’re doing the lives. Haven’t watched one tho been at work – but always remember that I’m proud of you,” a female follower replied.

“Stunning can’t wait to see this,” wrote another.

