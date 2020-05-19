Ana Cheri Partially Bares Booty In Racy New Pic On Instagram

Ana Cheri shared a racy new photo series to her Instagram feed today, and it had two parts. In the latter snap, she partially bared her booty in her revealing NSFW ensemble.

The model posed with her back angled towards the camera in a tight, black shirt. She tugged at its hem with her left hand as she twisted her torso to the side. The shirt managed to cover the top half of her booty but the rest was left bare, and it was hard to discern what kind of bottoms she wore. She completed her look with a pair of thigh-high, white socks with dark horizontal stripes on top.

Ana wore her hair down in a side part with luxurious locks that she brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup application included purple eyeshadow with white highlights under her brows, bright pink blush, and red lipstick. Her sparkling ring was visible, and that was the only piece of jewelry that was in sight.

She smiled widely for the photo and appeared to be having a blast. Behind her was a wooden-topped bench, and the top of the frame was filled with what looked like a flat-screen TV.

In addition, she shared another photo of herself sitting facing the camera straight-on. She raised her right hand to play with her hair and tugged her shirt down with her left hand. Her face was partially obscured by her hair but her big smile was hard to miss.

The snap has been very popular so far, and garnered over 62,700 likes in the first hour of it going live.

In addition, the comments section was filled with compliments from her adoring followers.

“Ugh you are PERFECT,” gushed a social media user.

“So beautiful love your stockings,” observed a second admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“Its rainy here in Utah to [sic]. I’ve been chillin all day love you!” exclaimed a third devotee.

“Not me I have to work in the rain in the snow in the sun it doesn’t matter,” shared another supporter.

The model posted another sultry photo series a couple of days ago, that time opting for a sheer dress that left little to the imagination. In the first image, she posed with her left hand covering her chest and her right hand touching her eyebrow. Her colorful makeup application apparently included bright pink blush, shimmery silver eyeshadow, and glossy light pink lipstick. She wore a colorful tiara in her hair, as she wore her hair down in large, defined curls.