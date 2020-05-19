Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Tight Bra & Legging Combo

Ashley Alexiss stripped down to a skimpy set of activewear in her most recent Instagram share that highlighted her gorgeous curves. The sexy new upload has garnered rave reviews from her fans in a short time since going live.

The photo captured the curvy model posing in front of a white backdrop. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location but in her caption, she shared with fans that her bra was from Shefit and it fits all body shapes. Ashley told her audience that she has been serving as an ambassador for the brand and added a promo code for 10 percent off all purchases. She flaunted her well-known curves in a two-piece while gazing into the camera with a seductive stare.

On top, the model opted for a black bra that popped against her tanned skin. The piece had a wide neckline that draped over her chest while its thick straps secured over her shoulders and left her arms on display. A thick band ran under her ribs and helped to accentuate her curvy middle while the garment was zippered in the front. The bra appeared to be made of shiny spandex material that stretched across her figure.

Her bottoms boasted the same spandex material and its thick waistband rested above her navel while teasing a glimpse of her trim tummy. Meanwhile, the garment hugged her hourglass curves in all the right places while accentuating her curvy thighs and booty. She opted to go jewelry-free in the photo — ensuring that all eyes were fixed on her figure.

Ashley tied her long, blond locks in a high and flirty ponytail and wrapped a piece her hair around the base. She let a few loose pieces fall around the frame of her face and brought out all of her beautiful features with a bold application of makeup. The glam appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and light gloss.

In only a few short hours, the post has been showered with praise by Ashley’s 2.1 million fans. The skin-baring snap accrued over 15,000 likes and 130 comments — many of which complimented her beautiful body.

“Big based and BEAUTIFUL,” one Instagrammer raved alongside a trio of heart and flame emoji.

“Your husband is a lucky guy” another Instagram user raved.

“I’m obsessed with my shefit bras! And honestly you being a model for them is what sold me on it! A curvy girl with big boobs and it looked phenomenal and the bounce test was so important,” one more added.