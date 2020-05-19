Reginae Carter Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Tight Yellow Underwear & Blows Bubbles

Reginae wore a matching set from Rihanna's lingerie line and posed outside.

Reginae Carter brought some sizzle to her Instagram page on Monday with a set of alluring modeling shots. The 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson was a radiant knockout in a vivid yellow ensemble from Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Reginae was pictured wearing her bright and cheery loungewear outdoors. Her bottoms were a pair of high-waisted underwear with a mid-cut leg. The briefs were designed to look like curve-hugging dolphin shorts with small rounded slits on the side hems. The garment also had a scalloped elastic waistband that highlighted Reginae’s trim midsection.

The stylish influencer paired the underwear with a flirty crop top in the same sunny color. The top featured short sleeves, a low scoop neck with scallop trim, and a row of buttons down the front. Reginae completed her cozy outfit with a pair of knee-high white socks. Even though she was posing outside on the sidewalk, she wasn’t wearing any shoes. Her skimpy apparel highlighted her flat stomach, shapely thighs, and toned calves.

Reginae added some glam to her otherwise casual look by wearing her shoulder-length hair styled in thick curls. Her tresses were also parted to the side to create extra volume up top, and her edges were perfectly laid. It looked like Reginae was wearing frosted lipstick and silver eye shadow. Her eyelashes also appeared to be extra long and full.

The fashion enthusiast added a touch of whimsy to her photo shoot by posing with an orange bubble wand. In her first photo, she was pictured bending forward, closing her eyes, and blowing on the long wand in her right hand. She held the tall vial of bubble solution in her left hand. In her second shot, she was holding the closed container in front of her as she flashed her winsome smile at the camera. The backdrop of both pictures was a white wooden staircase and a flower bush covered with vibrant pink blossoms.

Since Reginae initially uploaded her photos, her Instagram post has received over 123,000 likes. The comments section was also inundated with hundreds of compliments and a large number of heart-eye emoji.

“Look at you STANDING OUT cuz you don’t need to FIT IN,” read one response to her post.

“Girl you too cute!!!!!Yellow is your color,” another admirer enthused.

“This is absolutely one of my favorite pictures of you!!!” declared a third fan.

Reginae’s fans also thought that she looked amazing in the tiny pink pajamas that she rocked in a sassy dance video that included a shot of her twerking up a storm. However, that set was from Fashion Nova, another brand that the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star often promotes on her Instagram page.