Gia Macool Opts To Go Braless While Wearing An Unbuttoned Denim Top On Instagram

Gia Macool returned to her Instagram account on Monday to share a racy new update with her adoring fans. The model let it all hang out as she revealed she’s currently planning her next trip.

In the sexy snaps, Gia looked smoking hot while wearing an unbuttoned denim top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and tied in the front. She opted to ago braless under the garment in order to flaunt her massive cleavage.

Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the photo. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Gia posed in front of a stone wall. She had one hand in her hair and the other tugging at the knot in her shirt while she wore a big smile on her face. The second and third shots was similar, but featured her looking away from the camera.

Gia wore a full face of makeup in the photos. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her tan skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with pink blush on her cheekbones and light pink lipstick.

Gia wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the locks in curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Gia’s over 1.9 million followers went wild for the pics. The post garnered more than 30,000 likes within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave nearly 700 messages during that time.

“Beautiful smile,” one follower wrote.

“Stay safe babe,” remarked another.

“Beautiful set of pics! Have an amazing new week Gia!” a third social media user gushed.

“Your smile makes you look much more beautiful,” a fourth person declared.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock jaw dropping ensembles in her NSFW online photos. She’s been known to sport outfits such as plunging tops, skintight dresses, and revealing bathing suits on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this month when she flaunted her enviable curves in a skimpy yellow crop to and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. That sexy upload had fans clicking the like button more than 22,000 times and leaving over 550 comments.