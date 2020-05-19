Stella Maxwell Gets Flirty In Just Thong Bikini Bottoms In Sexy New Video

Stella Maxwell took to her Instagram page today to share a sexy new video with her five million followers. She rocked only thong bikini bottoms and showcased her trim physique in the clip.

There was a video filter that duplicated the video of Stella multiple times — there was a static image of her in the center, and the rest of the frame moved clockwise in a hypnotic way.

At the beginning of the clip, she was seen moving her hands around the water beside her as she was partially submerged in what looked like a pool. She glanced away from the camera and her blond hair that she wore down glowed in the light. The model then sat down before making a dramatic move as she threw her head to the right side. Her face was visible for the first time, and her bare chest was also on show as she seemingly went topless.

She then sat up and placed her hands on the side of the pool that had rock inlays. She leaned back slightly as she looked over her right shoulder before the video ended.

Throughout the video, her bare booty was hard to miss as she rocked a revealing pair of bikini bottoms. They were a dark color with two cutouts on the back that added to the flirty vibes.

Her makeup application and accessories were hard to discern, along with the exact details of her backdrop. None of that seemed to faze her followers, however, and the update has been viewed over 154,200 times in the first three hours since it went live.

Many followers headed to the comments section to send their love to Stella.

“Wow Beautiful mermaid!” exclaimed an enthusiastic fan.

“It’s like I’m dreaming,” wrote a second devotee, taking note of the production.

“Its a kaleidoscope of Stella Maxwell’s [sic]!!!!!!!777,” raved another admirer, using the slot machine emoji to allude to a jackpot.

“You’re heaven on earth,” declared a fourth social media user.

In addition, Stella showed off her physique in another Instagram post that she shared on March 22. She was photographed reclining on a large, colorful pouf as she lit a lighter with a piece of Palo Santo in her other hand. Her cleavage was hard to miss as she went shirtless and sported a black bra. She also rocked a pair of light denim. She glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted.