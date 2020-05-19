WH Doctor Says The ‘Potential Benefits’ For Donald Trump Outweigh The Risks Of Taking Hydroxychloroquine

After Donald Trump shocked many by announcing that he was taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, White House doctor Sean Conley said that he and the president decided that “the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks” while determining whether or not Trump should take the controversial drug.

According to The Hill, Conley released a 114-word letter hours after Trump told reporters that he had started taking the drug prophylactically. Recently, one of Trump’s aides tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the possibility that the president could be infected with the virus himself.

Trump has repeatedly championed the drug as a treatment for COVID-19, despite numerous studies that show little-to-no effectiveness in the drug for off-label coronavirus use.

“I asked him what do you think,” Trump said of his doctor. “He said, ‘Well if you’d like it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’d like it. I’d like to take it.'”

The president says he’s been taking the drug, along with zinc, for a week and a half. He based his decision on rumors that he’s heard from people who have said that they’ve had a positive experience with the drug.

Immediately after the announcement, health care professionals took to social media to warn people against using the drug if they are in a high-risk category because it can cause serious side effects. Trump has repeatedly said that people have “nothing to lose” by trying out the drug, which is typically used to treat malaria or lupus.

But some critics argue that it could make people ill or cost them their lives to use the drug proactively or outside of its normal use.

Fox News's Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump's announcement that he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

“After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks,” Conley wrote.

Conley also defended Trump’s decision to use the drug, saying that he had reviewed the studies concerning the drug.

“In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the same shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future,” Conley wrote.

There were no specifics in Conley’s letter on how long the president had been using the drug or at what dose Trump has been using in Conley’s letter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently took a jab at the president, saying that he shouldn’t be taking the drug because he is “morbidly obsese.”