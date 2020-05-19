NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart-For-Clint Capela Trade Doesn’t Make Sense For Celtics, Per ‘Celtics Wire’

Since failing to re-sign Al Horford in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been active on the trade market, searching for a defensive-minded big man who could fill the hole he left on their roster. In the past months, the Celtics are already linked to several big men who are expected to be available on the free agency and trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks. The proposed trade deal appeared in 2020 Bleacher Report‘s NBA Fantasy league where the Hawks would be trading Capela to the Celtics in exchange for Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.

Capela would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Celtics, giving them a starting-caliber center who could replace Horford. At 26, Capela would also be a perfect fit for the timeline of Celtics franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, according to Justin Quinn of the Celtics Wire, trading Smart and Williams for Capela doesn’t make any sense for the Celtics.

In his recent article, Quinn gave his analysis of the hypothetical trade deal between the Celtics and the Hawks. Though he’s indeed the better center, Capela offers the same skill set and limitations as Williams. Capela and Williams are both quality rim protectors, but they aren’t that great in defending the perimeter or guarding smaller and faster players.

Most people would definitely view Capela as a clear upgrade over Williams at the center position, but Quinn said that his lucrative contract would have a huge effect in the Celtics’ salary cap flexibility in the coming years.

“The Celtics, as cap enthusiasts are aware, are about to get very expensive with Jayson Tatum extension-eligible this offseason — particularly if veteran forward Gordon Hayward opts into the final year of his current deal,” Quinn wrote. “Next season is Boston’s most likely shot at a championship until the older players on the roster finish their deals or are otherwise out of the picture, and center Daniel Theis has proven a very capable starter for the Celtics, on the books next season for another bargain at $5 million.”

Also, Quinn believes that Smart is too valuable for the Celtics to trade him to the Hawks in exchange for Capela. Smart’s statistic may not be that impressive, but he’s one of the major reasons behind the Celtics’ success in the 2019-20 NBA season. Aside from being a positive locker room presence, Smart is capable of defending multiple positions and proved to be a good fit alongside Tatum and Brown.

If the Celtics ever consider including Smart in the trade package, it should be for an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc and defending the rim and the perimeter.