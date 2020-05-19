Fox News Host Tells Patients In Risky Categories Taking Hydroxychloroquine ‘Will Kill You’

President Donald Trump unexpectedly revealed that he’s taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine on Monday afternoon. Shortly after the news made headlines, Fox News host Neil Cavuto spoke out with words of warning for members of his viewing audience who might find themselves as part of several risky categories for whom the drug might cause adverse problems.

Earlier today, President Trump said that he’d been taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc prophylactically for around a week and a half, The Inquisitr reported. According to the president, he asked the White House doctor about the drug after receiving letters from physicians around the United States singing its praises. Trump said that the doctor agreed that he could take it. During the question and answer session, Trump asked what people had to lose for trying it.

A Fox News host quickly spoke out about the situation during the time slot that he regularly appears on at 4 p.m. Eastern each weekday. In a clip from the show, Cavuto referenced a VA study that showed that veterans who were in the hospital who received hydroxychloroquine when they also had heart problems, respiratory problems, and other ailments died. He also discussed a study from the American Medical Association concluded that there was no statistical difference among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who took the drug and those who didn’t.

Cavuto went on to mention that the VA study, which the president touched on earlier today, was not a politically motivated study. Trump suggested earlier in a video posted by the White House that it was conducted by people who weren’t big Trump fans in the VA. He seemed to indicate that the outcome of that study was political because his administration’s policies ended up getting rid of what he called bad people in the VA.

Fox News's Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump's announcement that he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or in a worst-case scenario you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you,” he said.

“I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

“So, again,” continued Cavuto, “whatever benefits the president says this has…this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home.”

The host went on to caution his viewers that many other healthcare professionals and groups have warned against taking hydroxychloroquine in anything other than a very carefully monitored situation like a clinical trial.

“I only make this, not to make a political point here, but a life and death point. Be very, very careful,” said the host.