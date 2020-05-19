Nancy Pelosi Says It’s Dangerous For Donald Trump To Take Coronavirus Drug Because He’s ‘Morbidly Obese’

Nancy Pelosi is pushing back after Donald Trump said he had been taking an untested coronavirus drug shown to cause patient deaths in early trials, saying it is dangerous for the president because he is “morbidly obese,”

The House speaker made the statement during an appearance on CNN on Monday evening, hours after Trump made the controversial admission that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine, a potential coronavirus treatment that he had touted as a “game changer” but has shown mixed and sometimes dangerous results in trials. The statement was met with alarm from many critics who believed it was unsafe given the untested nature of the drug, and Pelosi expressed concern for the risks.

“I would rather he not be taking that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: ‘morbidly obese.’ So, I think it’s not a good idea,” Pelosi said.

As CNN reported, Trump earlier in the day made what to many was a startling admission that he was taking the antimalarial drug, which had been studied as a potential treatment for coronavirus but has not been known to have preventative properties.Trump has been tested for coronavirus a number of times, with all known tests coming back negative.

.@SpeakerPelosi just said that Trump shouldn't take Plaquenil because he is "morbidly obese." Don't RT this or it'll piss off @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/LOKlr6s39Q — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 19, 2020

“A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it,” Trump said, adding that he had been taking it every day for a week and a half.

As The Inquisitr had reported, a study of VA patients who had been treated with the drug found that it had no medical benefit. Another study of the drug from Brazil had to be halted after patient deaths.

Pelosi’s statement appeared to be a dig at Trump, who has been accused of lying about his weight to conceal the fact that he would technically qualify as obese. The president sparked controversy after a 2018 physical listed him as 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, with both numbers coming under scrutiny. Many have pointed out that Trump appears shorter than his listed height, which many pointed out after he stood side-by-side with Canadian leader Justin Trudeau — who is listed at 6-foot-2 but was visibly taller than Trump.

Others noted that Trump appeared heavier than 239 pounds, which put him just below the line for being listed as obese. A 2019 physical showed that Trump had gained four pounds and was listed at 243 pounds, but that still came under question from those who believed he was heavier than the weight listed.