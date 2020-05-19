Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Fire Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Claim That They Bought Their Billboard No. 1

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber fired back at Tekashi 6ix9ine after the rapper accused the two, or their teams, of cheating the Billboard Hot 100 chart to get their single “Stuck With U” into the number one spot. He claimed they maxed out at least six credit cards to purchase 30,000 copies of the song at the last moment to steal the top spot, according to TMZ.

The drama initially started when 6ix9ine took to his Instagram page to share a video nearly four minutes in length accusing Billboard of being corrupt and saying that Grande and Bieber cheated the system. “Stuck With U” ultimately beat out Doja Cat’s “Say So” and 6ix9ine’s latest single, “GOOBA,” which came in at number three.

Grande and Bieber both denied the accusation. The “7 Rings” singer responded via her own Instagram page with a lengthy post that both celebrated her and Bieber’s achievement and slammed the allegedly false claims made by the “Stoopid” rapper.

She wrote that she was not motivated by numbers and struggled for many years in her career to get a number one song. She also said that while she typically would not address “drama” of this nature, she felt that the accusations had gone “a little too far,” and therefore felt pressured to respond.

“My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherf*ckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life.”

She concluded by thanking everyone for helping them get to the top of the chart and said that everyone in the top ten should feel proud of their accomplishments, “even number 3.”

Bieber slammed 6ix9ine’s claims via his Instagram story. Not only did he double down on Grande’s statement about the credit card rule, which he says states that only four copies can be bought per card, but he also defended his fellow singer.

“If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song,” he wrote.

Despite Bieber and Grande’s defensive responses to the rapper, he did not end his tirade with just one video. He followed up with another short clip shared on his Instagram page. The second video accused Grande of not knowing how to be humble.

“All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you.”

He then uploaded a photograph of himself holding up a fistful of credit cards to his social media page and directly tagged the official Billboard account.

In the caption, he wrote, “Don’t worry we going #1 next time.”