Brian Austin Green Confirms Split From Wife Megan Fox On His Podcast, ‘I Will Always Love Her’

Brian Austin Green has confirmed that he and wife Megan Fox have split. The actor made an official statement on the episode titled “Context” of his podcast With Brian Austin Green, reported Page Six.

According to the publication, Green said that the two have been “really been trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star continued, saying, “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family [goes], what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The 46-year-old actor added that he and Fox would still try and spend time together as a family with their children. They share three sons, Noah, 7, Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 6.

He said that he and Fox hoped to continue doing “family vacations and holidays” to ensure the focus remained on their kids.

At one point during the podcast, Us Weekly says he started to get choked up and admitted that it would be a challenging path forward for him.

“I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds, she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that,” he said.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Green posted a cryptic Instagram picture and caption over the weekend that many fans assumed to be a thinly veiled message to his wife.

He shared a photograph of a butterfly alongside a caption about butterflies “feeling smothered” and wanting to seek new experiences.

Dozens of people noted that Fox has a tattoo with the quote, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies,” and guessed that he was referring to her.

His post came a day after photographs of Fox hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly surfaced on the internet. The pair were spotted in Kelly’s car after allegedly getting takeout together.

Green also acknowledged the images of his estranged wife and Kelly on his podcast.

He claimed the two are “just friends,” clarifying that he did not “want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

However, rumors of Green and Fox potentially getting divorced started before the incident involving Kelly. Earlier this year, Fox was seen running errands without her wedding ring, and not long after, Green went ringless while getting groceries in Calabasas, California.

Us Weekly also noted that it was rumored the two were living in different homes during the quarantine.

Fox and Green first got together in 2004. After dating on-and-off-again for six years, they tied the knot in 2010. Then, in 2015, Fox filed for divorce from her husband, but the two got back together in 2016. Fox finally filed to dismiss their divorce case in August 2019.