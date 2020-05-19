UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Sizzles In White For Socially Distant Photoshoot: ‘Kiss Me Through The Phone’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer showed off her modeling skills in a series of three pictures she posed for in a social distant photoshoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her Instagram followers seemed to appreciate the unique shots.

In a series of three images, Brittney appears on the screen of a phone with a colorful pink, purple, yellow, and green background. The unique canvas is sitting near a reflective surface. In the photos, the model is wearing a white sports bra with a crossover design that shows off her ample cleavage, and she paired it with white high-waisted bottoms. The UFC octagon girl wore her highlighted brunette hair in soft curls, which flowed over one should and down her back from a side part. She accessorized with medium-sized gold hoops, a gold chain necklace with a round char, and multiple bracelets of various sizes around one wrist. It appeared as if Brittney accented her eyes with well-blended eyeshadow along with mascara and eyeliner. Plus, her cheeks stood out with what looked like bronzer and highlighter. The model’s full lips seemed to have a creamy nude color on them.

In the first picture, Brittney looked away from the lens with her chin tilted down, and she posed with her hands on her hips. However, in the second one, she looked straight at the camera with a big toothy smile and her hands somewhat together. For the last image, she closed her mouth and looked into the lens with her arms at her sides, and her head tilted to the side.

In the caption, the model credited photographer Glenn Yoza with taking the unique photos. Her Instagram followers appeared to appreciate the share, and nearly 16,000 hit the “like” button while almost 270 took the time to leave a comment for the UFC girl.

“Now, these are the backgrounds I need to have on my phone…” noted one devotee.

“You’re so gorgeously beautiful… It would’ve been great if you just come to my dream and speak softly to me,” a second Instagrammer gushed, including several red heart emoji.

“I’m curious how’s life in Florida these past couple of weeks…” asked a third follower, but so far, Brittney hasn’t replied with her experience.

“Gorgeous Brittney, have a great week,” a fourth fan replied, including two pink heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the UFC octagon girl chronicled her journey to Florida for the recent UFC events, and she shared her testing experiences. Ultimately, Brittney revealed that she felt safe.