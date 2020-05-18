Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead, ‘Twilight’ Actor & His Girlfriend Found In Las Vegas Condo

Gregory Tyree Boyce has died. Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were found dead inside their condo in Las Vegas last Wednesday. The couple’s cause of death is unclear at this time. Details about Boyce’s girlfriend and their relationship have not been made available.

The tragic news was confirmed by Boyce’s mom, who took to Facebook with a message about her son.

“My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef… oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers,” she wrote. “I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You’d cook, I’d come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there. I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food,” she added.

Further details surrounding Boyce and Adepoju’s deaths have not yet been reported. An investigation into their deaths is pending.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” a source told E! News.

According to his IMDb page, Boyce only had two credits to his name. He starred as Tyler Crowley in Twilight back in 2008, and in a video short titled Apocolypse in 2018.

Boyce is survived by his daughter.