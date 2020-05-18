Sommer Ray Rocks A Black Bikini And Other Skimpy Swimwear In Smoldering, Multi-Photo Instagram Update

Sommer Ray flooded her 24.9 million Instagram followers with a number of sizzling swimwear looks in her latest Instagram update. The multi-slide upload hit her page on Monday and saw her rocking several new pieces that are apart of the latest drop for her clothing line. The model and fitness trainer noted that she was “obsessed” with the looks and, judging by the reactions of her fans, they certainly seemed enamored as well.

The 23-year-old hit the photo limit in the newest addition to her feed and filled up all ten slides with smoldering shots that appeared to be from two separate photoshoots. In the first three images of the series, Sommer was clad in a sporty black bikini with vibrant orange piping as she posed outside by a yellow jeep. A zipper spanned the length of the top half of the look, which the model had unzipped about halfway down her chest to flash a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set showed off her muscular thighs and had a high-rise waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and socks, as well as several pieces of jewelry.

In the remaining seven photos, Sommer posed by the pool in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. She modeled the same garment in several colors, including neon pink, yellow, red, and black. The number featured a plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and had a strappy back design that showed off plenty of her bronzed skin. A scrunch detail fell on either side of her hips that tied in dainty bows, drawing attention to the number’s high-cut design that once again showcased her toned legs. The swimwear also boasted a daringly cheeky cut that exposed Sommer’s pert derriere almost in its entirety, adding even more heat to her page.

Sommer’s steamy new upload has only been live for a short time, but that has proved to be more than enough time for fans to flood it with likes and comments. It has amassed over 575,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments for both the model as well as her swimsuit designs.

“You’re so pretty and the bathing suits are soo cute,” one person wrote.

“So gorgeous Sommer!! Will def be getting one,” commented another admirer.

“Beautiful beautiful and more beautiful,” a third follower quipped.

“Obsessed,” remarked a fourth fan.

Sommer has been dazzling her army of followers with a number of sexy looks lately, not all of which have been swimwear. Another recent upload included several pics of her in a slinky and daringly short cheetah-print dress. The risque look proved to be a major hit, earning over 876,000 likes and 4,512 comments to date.