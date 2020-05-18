Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Purple Versace Dress She Wore Over 20 Years Ago

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, to share a new photo of herself wearing the same Versace dress she wore at the CFDA Awards 21 years ago.

The iconic model, 54, lounged barefoot in bed on top of a black furry blanket, television remote in her hand. She stunned in the sparkly purple gown, which sported a sweetheart neckline. It ruched at the bust, showing off a hint of cleavage. The frock was so short it barely hit her thighs, and Elizabeth flashed her long, lean legs.

The actress looked directly at the camera, her mouth ajar. While she held onto the remote with one hand, pressing a button, she leaned back against her other arm, her hand peeking around her body.

Elizabeth stretched out on the bed, one knee propped up.

Her long, brunette locks fell over her shoulders in waves, half of her hair falling into her décolletage, the other half ending below her chest. Her tresses were parted slightly off-center, and she wore a bang that was swept to the side, partially covering one eye.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that the picture was for a photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar.

As for her makeup, her brown brows appeared shaped and groomed, arching high over her light eyes. Her upper and lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara. Her eyes looked to be rimmed with heavy kohl liner. She appeared to wear highlighter under her eyes.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with warm pink blush, which made her sculpted cheekbones pop. She appeared to wear a peachy pink gloss on her lips.

Elizabeth stunned her 1.6 million followers, who flocked to the comments section of the post to express their amazement.

“Jean Claude van DAMME,” joked one fan.

“Looking as good as u did 21 years ago as well,” shared a second social media user, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji and a red heart.

“Always so stunning,” wrote a third follower. “Thank you.”

“Beautiful,” said a fourth fan, including two purple hearts.

Many users simply commented with rows of flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 28,000 likes. It received close to 800 comments.

As Elizabeth Hurley fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model often posts sultry photos of herself on her Instagram grid. She typically shares jaw-dropping bikini shots that leave her followers in awe. During quarantine, she has also been sharing throwback pictures, as well.