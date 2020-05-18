Former ‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Looks Back On Allergy Attack, Says She’s ‘So Grateful’ For Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend saved her life.

Bethenny Frankel took a moment to honor her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, during National Food Allergy Awareness Week.

Over a year after the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member and Skinnygirl mogul nearly lost her life after suffering an allergic reaction after accidentally eating fish, Bethenny shared a series of photos of herself, including two of her boyfriend and one of her and her daughter, Bryn, and revealed she is “so grateful” to be alive.

In the caption of her photos, via a report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish on May 17, Bethenny looked back on the nearly-deadly reaction she had to the allergy attack, which occurred in December 2018, and made sure to thank Paul, as well as the medical staff at the Boston hospital where she recovered from the attack.

“#NationalFoodAllergyAwarenessWeek, along with the #CoronavirusPandemic, remind me how precious life is and how important it is to not take this life for granted,” Bethenny wrote. “When I had a life threatening allergic reaction, [Paul Bernon] and [Newton-Wellesley Hospital] saved my life. I owe them my life, and I’m so grateful to be here now for my family.”

In Bethenny’s first photo, she was seen resting her head on Paul’s shoulder as the two of them enjoyed a boat outing. In her second image, the former reality star was seen walking up a pier with her daughter, who was holding her hand. In the last photo, Bethenny and Paul were seen bundled up in winter gear as they stood on the field of a New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In the closing of her message, Bethenny encouraged her fans and followers to take care of themselves and to take their healthy and safety seriously.

As fans of Bethenny may know, she and her daughter are currently quarantined at her vacation property in The Hamptons while Paul appears to be at his home in Boston, where they’ve been known to spend a lot of time with one another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bethenny opened up about being quarantined without her boyfriend during interview with Entertainment Tonight in March. At the time, Bethenny admitted that despite the distance between them, she’s actually felt closer to Paul.

“We are closer than ever, but I want to go there,” she said.

Bethenny then added that because she fears she would not be able to return if she was to travel to Boston, she and Bryn would be staying put in The Hamptons.