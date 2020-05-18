Joselyn Cano Asks Fans If They Prefer Boobs Or Booty While Clad In A Black Bikini

Joselyn Cano looked nothing short of amazing in her most recent Instagram share. The hot new update captured the model in a tiny black bikini that highlighted her killer curves.

Joselyn was posed at the beach with several tiki-like umbrellas and a clear blue ocean straight ahead. She did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location but instead directed fans to the link in her bio. She faced her peachy booty toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. In the caption, the model asked fans if they prefer boobs, or butts, or both.

Joselyn slipped into a black bikini, indicating with a tag that it was a set from her own swimwear line. The sexy suit highlighted her fit figure to perfection. Her top consisted of a scant amount of fabric that didn’t do a great job at covering up her enviable assets. Its thin straps rested on her shoulders and exposed her slender arms while a double set of straps secured on her back and showed off her flawless skin. The side of the suit plunged incredibly low and flaunted an ample amount of sideboob for her captivated audience.

Joselyn’s bottoms were just as revealing and exposed a great view of her signature curves. Only a small piece of fabric rested on the top of her posterior and left her bubbly butt in plain sight. Its thin straps appeared to tie around her hips, and thanks to the daringly high-cut design, her slim legs were also able to be seen in their entirety. Joselyn kept her beachside look super basic and went accessory free for the outing in the sand.

The model wore her brunette locks down and at her back with a few loose waves. She rocked a striking application of makeup that appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and a bright red lip.

Fans have loved the post so far, and in only five hours, it has been double-tapped over 148,000 times. Some fans took their admiration a step further and flooded the comments section over 3,200 times. Many raved over her killer figure while countless others let her know if they preferred butts, boobs, or both.

“I love both, in fact i love the perfect s shaped woman…..like above,” one follower commented.

“How good you are joselyn the best number one, you have nice buttocks well formed perfect congratulations and thanks,” another social media user raved with a few flames in their comment.

“Your perfect in every single way possible I prefer anything you wear your perfect either way,” one more added.