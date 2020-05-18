Kendra Wilkinson Flashes A Smile In Hot Pink Leggings

Kendra Wilkinson stunned her 2.7 million followers with her latest Instagram set. The slideshow, which she shared on Monday, May 18, featured the model grinning broadly while she wore a neon-colored outfit.

The Kendra On Top star wore a black camisole with thin straps. She paired the dark top with Day Glo pink leggings so brightly colored that they were the focal point of the pictures. She completed the look with black sneakers that matched her shirt.

Though she did not tag the location of the post, Kendra revealed in the caption that she was at a golf course. It appeared to be a beautiful day, the sun shining on her face, making her already tanned skin appear even more sun-kissed.

Kendra sat in a golf cart, one leg on the seat, the other bent at the knee.

In the first photo, she rested her arm on her knee, holding a golf ball in her hand. She tilted her head and looked off to the side, squinting her eyes in the sun. She grinned widely, her pearly white teeth glinting.

She looked directly at the camera in the second snapshot. She smiled, close-lipped. The corners of her mouth turned upwards.

Kendra indicated that she played a great golf game, explaining in the caption that that was the reason her smile was so big. She called the sport her “#passion.”

Kendra wore her locks back into a low bun. Her golden blond tresses mixed with several brunette strands, giving her hair a two-toned look.

She appeared to be fresh-faced in the images, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her face glowed, an effect of the sun.

The model’s followers loved her latest look, and flocked to the comments section to shower her in praise and compliments.

Multiple social media users talked about her highlighter pink pants.

“They allow those hot pants on the course?” asked one follower, including a flame emoji.

“Those legging[s] are powerful ILOVEIT,” shared a fan.

“Omg love your pants,” wrote a third person, punctuating their comment with a pink heart.

Others commented on her facial expression.

“You look fantastic and so happy!” said a fourth user, adding a smiley face. “Love your leggings.”

As of press time, the photo received close to 17,000 likes and racked up 240 comments.

This is Kendra Wilkinson’s first photo of herself in a while. As her fans know, her Instagram grid is typically filled with photos of her children. One of her latest selfies included several photos of herself in a fiery red dress.