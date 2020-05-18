Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Shows Off Chiseled Body In Underwear Set

Eri Anton showed off her chiseled physique to her 1 million Instagram followers on Monday, May 18, with a new update that showed her in an underwear set that did her body nothing but favors.

The photos captured Anton striking a sultry pose in what looked to be a gym with different weights displayed in the background. Both snaps were similar, with the main difference being the fitness model’s head position and the distance from which the camera registered the moment. Anton had her right side toward the onlooker as she propped the back leg to the front, showcasing her strong quads. She took both hands to her head, tilting her face up toward the ceiling.

Anton opted for a mismatched set. Her top was black with a white elastic band featuring the Clavin Klein logo printed in black. The sporty top had thick straps and a low neckline that showcased a bit of her ample cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of white bottoms that had a light gray waistband. The bands were placed high on Anton’s sides, accentuating her toned hips and glutes. They were also from Clavin Klein.

Anton’s dark hair was loose, and its wavy strands cascaded all the way to her derriere. She appeared to be wearing a cherry-colored gloss, mascara and bronzer on her cheekbones.

In her caption, Anton discussed the importance of discipline and self-control in the journey toward achieving fitness goals. She invited her followers to read her latest blog entry, which can be accessed by clicking on the link in her bio, she detailed.

The photos attracted more than 11,500 likes and over 200 comments within the first two hours. Anton’s fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her good looks and to engage with her message.

“Hottest and perfect curves queen,” one user wrote.

“That is way too awesome fam,” replied another user.

“This is so true!!! Love this!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Head to toe perfection [two fire emoji] such inspiring words too,” added a fourth fan.

Anton often flaunts her fit figure on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently did just that with a series of photos that saw her on a balcony as she struck different poses. Anton wore a an all-black workout set that included a very short crop top placed high on her chest, exposing generous amounts of her underboob. She paired with booty shorts that were made of stretchy fabric, which clung to her hips, and a thong back.