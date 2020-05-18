Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Bubbly Backside In Short Grey Shorts

Lauren Dascalo cooked up something special for fans on Instagram earlier today. The model shared a hot new photo update that consisted of two skin-baring snaps that flaunted her fit figure.

The first image in the series saw Lauren posed a kitchen, though she did not use a geotag to reveal exactly where she was. She sat on a wood-covered island with several large black cabinets and a few shiny appliances directly in front of her. Lauren rested her peachy posterior on the counter and looked over her shoulder with a slight smile. In her caption, she asked fans who wanted a slice and seemed to be alluding to the second photo, where she held a glass pan of baked goods.

Lauren opted for a sexy outfit that highlighted her bombshell curves in all the right ways. Her top consisted of nothing more than a white bra with thick shoulder straps that secured around her slender arms. The piece appeared to clasp in the back while offering a teasing glimpse at her fit shoulders. The front of the garment featured a scooping neckline that sat wide of her chest and exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

She went scantily-clad on the bottom as well. Lauren slayed in a pair of tiny grey shorts that showcased her curves thanks to a high waistband that rested on her belly button. A khaki-colored set of strings was the only thing that kept the tiny shorts from falling off her figure. Its bottoms were extremely short and showcased Lauren’s muscular legs and a portion of her pert derriere. Also worth noting was the garment’s short length in the front, which allowed for her bronze body to be put entirely on display.

Lauren kept her look basic right down to her accessories and only sported a small gold chain necklace. She wore her blond-dyed locks with straight style and separated both sides with a middle part. Lauren appeared to wear minimal makeup in the photo op that looked to include dark eyeliner and mascara.

The upload has been met with plenty of love for the model, including 7,000 likes and over 200 comments. Some raved over her solid figure while many others confessed that they would love a slice.

“Omg ur too hot,” one follower gushed with a set of flame emoji.

“Hello my princess kisses beautiful kisses you look so beautiful baby beautiful,” a second follower chimed in.

“How could anyone pass up a slice of peach pie like that,” another chimed in.