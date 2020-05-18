‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sonny & Jason Confront Julian About His New Wife

Sonny isn't too happy to hear who Nelle's new husband turned out to be.

Monday’s General Hospital revealed Nelle’s new husband, who showed up to the custody hearing all nicely dressed in his wedding attire. Julian Jerome was blackmailed into marrying her and this pairing has everyone shocked, especially his ex, Alexis Davis. Sonny Corinthos is just plain mad that Julian would marry the woman who is out to gain custody of his grandson. The two men, and Jason included, will have a confrontation on Tuesday’s show.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Sonny had shown up at the court house after he was told that one of his worst enemies has married the villainous mother of his grandson in an impromptu wedding. He stopped Julian at the door and the confrontation will continue on Tuesday’s General Hospital. The previews revealed that Jason will also show up. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps teases that Sonny will be suspicious of something and that seemingly suggests that he will likely question Julian’s intentions.

The previews also revealed Sonny telling Julian that he needs to do what needs to be done. That seems like he is suggesting Julian do something shady when it comes to his new wife. Sonny may see this as an opportunity to make sure that Nelle doesn’t get custody of Wiley for good.

Nelle is very excited to introduce her new husband to the court. How will the judge react to her last minute nuptials?

However, there is a glitch in this scenario. Nelle had previously told Julian in flashbacks, as she was blackmailing him before their nuptials, that she has a written confession that she sent to her lawyer, just in case of her untimely death. That was a warning not to do something stupid or Sonny would find out that he helped Brad keep the secret about Wiley.

General Hospital fans are wondering why the ex-mobster couldn’t just hire someone to swipe the note that Nelle is blackmailing him with. He still has connections that he sometimes uses when he gets desperate.

Sonny may just see this whole thing as the perfect opportunity to get rid of Nelle once and for all, using Julian to do it. But does Julian already have a plan in mind and still able to keep his secret safe?

Nelle is expected to put on quite a show later this week in the courtroom, as spoilers tease. She has her own plan set for herself that she thinks will sway the judge to give her full custody of Wiley. Fans are eager to see which fake marriage has worked in their favor to win the fight for the little boy.

Thursday is the last day of new General Hospital episodes. It comes right in the middle of the custody drama as the ABC soap is forced to air reruns over the summer until filming is back up and running. There is much more drama to come in Port Charles and fans are eager to see what happens to Wiley as his parents battle it out.