Angela Simmons Shows Some Leg And Says She’s Feeling ‘Balcony Vibes’

Angela Simmons dished out some heat on Monday afternoon with some new photos posted on her Instagram page. She shared two different sets of photos within minutes of one another and it was easy to see why she noted that she was feeling balcony vibes with these.

One Instagram post contained a couple of close-up snaps as Angela showed off her current hair extensions. The second post also consisted of two photos and she was doling out quite the sultry feel with these ones.

The first photo in this post showed Angela leaning back against the brick wall of her balcony, a spot that has made numerous appearances in her uploads in recent weeks. She had her long, dark hair extensions parted on the side, and the curls cascaded over her shoulder on one side.

Angela was wearing a unique trench coat for these snaps that was short in the front and longer in the back. The front of the coat rested just above her knees and angled down in the back to seemingly go down nearly to her feet.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star gazed slightly off to the side and beyond the photographer in the first photo. She had the coat pushed back behind her leg on one side, a hand resting on her upper thigh. This position gave her an opportunity to show off plenty of skin. Fans got to see a glimpse of a black panty strap and a lot of her inner thigh.

The second photo didn’t show off her legs, but it did show Angela with a sultry facial expression. She held one hand up to her hair and gazed toward the photographer with her lips parted slightly.

This post immediately generated a lot of interest from Angela’s 6.6 million followers. The new photos received more than 13,500 likes in just 30 minutes and a couple of hundred comments flowed in as well.

“A Dream come true,” declared one of Angela’s followers.

“Absolutely Beautiful. You Won!!” wrote a fan.

“Legs for days!” praised another follower.

“Babe that jacket and pose slays,” teased someone else.

Angela noted that this was another Fashion Nova look, a fashion brand she wears and promotes frequently. Not everybody can pull off a trench coat and panty look like this one very well, but the Growing Up Hip Hop star obviously nailed it.

The reality television star and entrepreneur has been working out hard during this quarantine and she has frequently shared both her workouts and shots showcasing the results on her Instagram page. Based on this new trench coat look and that sultry glimpse of her leg and panties, her hard work is definitely paying off.