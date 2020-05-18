Julia Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Bikini Top

Julia Rose has been sharing very risqué photos to her Instagram feed lately, including her newest post from today. She showcased her physique in a barely-there bikini top that left little to the imagination and the popular snap has already received over 354,200 likes in the first two hours of it going live.

Her bikini top had completely see-through cups that were made of a white, sheer fabric. It had white trim and straps that she tied in an unconventional manner as she criss-crossed them below her neck. She also wore a pair of sporty, white mesh shorts with a waistband that she folded over. It had such a small fit that her bare derrière peeked through.

Julia stood with her body angled towards the camera and arched her back slightly to emphasize her toned figure. In addition to her chest, her flat abs and deep tan were on full show.

The model wore her hair pulled back into a high, casual ponytail and she glanced down towards the camera with a hint of a smile on her face with her lips closed. Her makeup application seemed to include dark lashes, shimmery light-colored eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick.

Behind her was a drink dispenser, and further beyond it was stretch of manicured lawn and a two-story, modern building.

The image was taken on a sunny day with clear, blue skies although she stood in the shadows for the shot.

Moreover, there was a man walking towards the camera in the backdrop and he wore an all-black outfit.

Her many followers took to the comments section to rave about her newest share.

“Girl you perfect,” declared an admirer.

“How does one look like this,” gushed a second fan, punctuating their message with a string of smiley face with heart-eyes emoji.

“How can a woman like you look Beautiful&Stunning at the same time,” mused a third social media user.

“Idk what’s more see through those windows or that top,” joked another supporter.

The beauty also posted another sultry update five days ago, that time opting to go nude in the shower. She stood with her back angled towards the camera and held her booty with her hands, and her sideboob was also exposed. The glass shower doors swung open behind her and Julia gave a coy look with her lips parted. Her body was covered in water droplets and she wore her hair down with her wavy locks brushed behind her shoulders.