Isa Buscemi Gives Fans ‘A Lil Side View’ In Sexy White Bikini Bottoms

Isa Buscemi floored her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy photo that showed her in a minuscule white bikini. The sizzling update was posted to her feed a few hours ago, and so far, it’s received nothing but love.

The model was photographed in a bathroom, but she did not include a geotag to specify her exact location. Isa stood in the center of the frame in front of a large glass shower with stunning black-and-white marble tile and silver fixtures. The side of the shower boasted frosted glass, but the front was clear, allowing fans a glimpse inside. Isa was positioned in front of the camera, and she playfully grabbed at her top to expose a tantalizing amount of skin. She looked directly into the lens with a slight smile.

Isa looked smoking hot as she posed in a tiny bikini. The set included a sheer top with long sleeves that exposed her skin underneath. It had a high neckline that didn’t display any cleavage, though she teased a tiny amount of underboob as she lifted her shirt for the camera. Isa also revealed her trim tummy.

Her bottoms were even sexier than the top and only covered a portion of her bronze figure. The suit’s daringly high-cut design showed off her hourglass curves and sculpted thighs. The piece featured a few gold chains on the side and on her backside that drew even more attention to her bombshell body. The front of the garment rode low, while the back hardly had enough fabric to cover anything and allowed Isa to expose her derriere to her fans.

The model accessorized the skimpy look with a pair of diamond earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle. She wore her blond-dyed locks down and messy, and her voluminous waves spilled across her shoulders and back. She also added an expert application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

In the caption of the post, Isa teased a “lil side view,” and her fans seemed delighted with the sexy display. The post has already accrued over 30,000 likes and 450 comments in a few short hours.

“Babe you are literally perfect,” one follower gushed with a single red heart emoji.

“Beautiful beautiful a great week for you Isabella,” a second social media user added.

“There aren’t enough words to discribe how.beautiful you are,” one more fan chimed in.