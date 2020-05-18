‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Stuns Fans In Bra And Unzipped Daisy Dukes

Haley Kalil shared a throwback photo with her 329,000 Instagram followers on Monday, May 18, to show them what she currently does not look like.

The black-and-white photo featured the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model kneeling on a white chair. She was in a three-quarter pose that offered a good glimpse of her right profile and frontal body. Kalil rested her arms on the back of the chair as she glanced into the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted.

Kalil sizzled in a pair of Daisy Dukes, which she opted to leave unbuttoned and unzipped, spicing things up quite a bit. The denim shorts were placed low on her body, allowing Kalil to showoff her toned midriff. It had several distressed patches on the sides for a casual style. The number was very short, exposing her lean legs.

Up top, Kalil had on a white bra whose thin straps were lowered onto her upper arms. She pressed her arms together, preventing it from exposing too much. The bra had an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her cleavage. It included lace details along the necklace, which was lot-cut and quite revealing.

Kalil wore her bangs swept over to the side and styled her hair down in straight strands. She pulled her hair over her left shoulder as it rested on her chest. She also appeared to wear a bit of eye makeup, lipstick and blush. She tagged photographer Gregorio Campos and Guess on the photo.

The photo attracted more than 6,700 likes and over 100 comments within the first two hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Kalil and also to engage with her caption.

“This is what perfection looks like,” one user wrote.

“No doubt. I’m sure you have a little more color in your cheeks and such,” joked another fan.

“You probably currently look even better than that!!” a third admirer raved.

“If you even look a tenth of this, you’ll still be a killa!!!!!!” replied a fourth fan.

Over the weekend, Kalil, who is well-known among her fans for her sense of humor, shared a video she took for the mirror challenge, a TikTok dare in which you take a mirror outside and see who you really are when your camera is pointed directly at the reflective surface, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. Kalil’s image reflected her face morphed into that of Chewbacca, the beloved Star Wars character. The video was seen nearly 18,000 times within a day.