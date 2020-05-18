Sierra Skye Sizzles In Thong Bikini Bottoms & A Zebra-Print Bikini Top

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she showcased her curves in a sexy bikini. Sierra didn’t include a geotag on the post, but fans will recognize the area around her as her backyard. She placed one foot on the outdoor couch with a wicker frame and cream-colored pillows, and glanced seductively over her shoulder at the camera. The backyard featured several lush green trees in the distance as well, and Sierra was in the shade, courtesy of the large patio umbrella above her.

The bikini Sierra wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Sierra’s bikini top was crafted from a bold zebra-print material that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The back of the bikini was relatively simple, and the look had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, although Sierra had one strap lowered. Her pose meant that her cleavage wasn’t visible in the snap, but fans could still see plenty of Sierra’s smooth skin.

She paired the zebra-print top with black thong bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The thin strings on the sides of the bottoms stretched high over Sierra’s hips, elongating her legs and accentuating her hourglass physique. Her pert rear was on full display in the sexy look.

Sierra finished off the ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a silver chain bracelet, and some pale greenish-blue sneakers. Her blond locks were pulled atop her head in a messy bun, with several strands hanging loose to frame her flawless face.

Sierra appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the sizzling snap, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 17,600 likes within just 25 minutes. It also received 242 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Goddess,” one fan said simply, including two heart emoji in the comment.

“Just made my Monday,” another follower added.

“You are so hot,” a third fan commented.

“You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” another fan said, captivated by Sierra’s sculpted figure.

The stunner loves to show off her curves in revealing outfits, and frequently finds sizzling pieces from Fashion Nova to show off to her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a tie-dye mini dress that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as plenty of her toned thighs.