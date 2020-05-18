Cameran Eubanks Discusses Relationship With ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star After Quitting Amid Fake Cheating Rumor

Cameran Eubanks revealed where she stands with certain members of the show.

Cameran Eubanks announced she’s quit her role on Southern Charm after six seasons last week but that doesn’t mean she isn’t staying in touch with some of her co-stars.

While it’s safe to say that Cameran has cut ties with Kathryn Dennis, who was accused of starting a fake rumor about her husband, Jason Wimberly, having an affair, Cameran recently opened up about the relationships she plans to maintain on Instagram.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on May 17, Cameran Eubanks first revealed that she is still close with her former co-star and producer, Whitney Sudler-Smith, who she said is “like a brother to me,” and talks to him nearly every day. In fact, she said that if he needed one, she’d give him a kidney.

On Friday, along with a photo of herself giving the peace sign on a boat, Cameran told her fans and followers that she has “no sympathy for the devil.” In response, another on of Cameran’s former co-stars and friends, Patricia Altschul, who is also Whitney’s mom, agreed with the quote Cameran shared and made it clear that they too are on good terms.

“No sympathy for the devil … indeed,” Patricia shared.

Following Cameran’s post, she was questioned by one of her fans and followers about what she meant by her “devil” post.

“What that quote means to me is you don’t need to have sympathy for me because this is a part of being associated with reality TV. I put myself in this situation,” she explained. ‘”Making a deal with the devil.’ Jason and Rebecca are the real victims.”

As Southern Charm fans may have heard, Cameran cut ties with the Bravo series, which consists of Kathryn, Whitney, Patricia, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, and Danni Baird, after Kathryn reportedly accused Jason of having an affair with a woman named Rebecca.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameran shared a statement with her fans and followers on Instagram after confirming her exit from Southern Charm to a fan and in the statement, she slammed the “insidious rumors” that were being written about her marriage.

According to Cameran, she is disgusted by the rumor spread by her cast mate and encouraged her fans and followers to disregard the outlandish claim and “consider the source” before making it clear that Bravo’s paycheck isn’t worth staying on the show for any further seasons.