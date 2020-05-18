Cassaundra Kelly Gets Steamy In A Colorful Floral String Bikini For Latest Instagram Share

Cassaundra Kelly took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a racy new snap with her loyal fans. The model sizzled as she revealed she couldn’t wait to go on vacation once quarantine was over.

In the revealing photo, Cassaundra looked like a blond bombshell wearing a colorful floral string bikini. The skimpy top boasted bright colors such as red, yellow, orange, and green as it exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist while also showcasing her flat tummy and toned abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the shot, as well as some of her tattoos.

She posed outdoors in a bed of large rocks with green foliage and other plants surrounding her. She had one hand resting on her knee while she ran her fingers through her hair with the other hand.

Cassaundra has her long, golden hair parted to the side. She styled her locks in bouncy curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application looked to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to complement her facial features by using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. The glam look seemed to be completed with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Cassaundra’s 500,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the post, clicking the like button more than 4,200 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also shared their opinions on the snap by leaving nearly 90 messages in the comments section.

“Yess looking amazing babe,” one follower stated.

“One gorgeous and sexy young lady,” another wrote.

“Ya so good looking,” a third social media user declared.

“Spectacular! Hope you’re safe and healthy,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in sexy outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, tight pants, and sexy bathing suits in her pics.

Recently, Cassaundra got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in nothing but a black lace lingerie set and heels. She placed a book over her legs while she posed in a library with a sultry expression on her face. To date, that photo has racked in more than 9,500 likes and over 150 comments.