‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Kim Zolciak Offers An Update On Her Relationship With Nene Leakes

Kim Zolciak revealed where she stands with Nene Leakes on 'WWHL.'

Kim Zolciak appeared on Andy Cohen’s at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, May 17, and during her conversation with Andy, the Don’t Be Tardy cast member and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star discussed her current relationship with Nene Leakes.

After years of going through ups and downs in their friendship, the mother of six revealed that while she and Nene didn’t necessarily reconcile their friendship, they are on good terms with one another today and communication with each other from time to time.

“It wasn’t like we reconciled. We started talking a couple years back and so we chat here and there through text,” Kim confirmed to Andy and his viewers.

While Kim and Nene aren’t back in touch, they haven’t spoken lately. Instead, the last time they chatted with one another was when they hosted a live Q&A on Instagram in early April. Since then, Nene has continued hosting live chats on her Instagram page without Kim and Kim has taken notice.

“She’s been doing a lot of Lives I see. We follow each other,” she explained.

Although Kim did note that she and Nene never reconciled their feud, she assured Andy that she and Nene are “good” and “cool” during Sunday’s show.

“We’re good. We’re cool,” Kim added.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Nene appeared on Watch What Happens Live in March, where she had similar things to say about her relationship with Kim. In fact, Nene said she and Kim spoke to one another “here and there,” just as Kim did last night. She also said they’re “good,” as Kim did, and noted that their relationship is much better when they aren’t starring alongside one another on the show.

Kim and Nene may never be the best of friends again but earlier this year, after Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, said on Twitter that the two of them “will ALWAYS be the most iconic duo,” Nene agreed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim and Nene took aim at the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast during their Instagram Live session in March by suggesting that the current cast of the show manufactures drama for the sake of ratings.

After saying that the OG cast was the best, Kim said she wouldn’t know who to fire from the current cast because she believes they’re all living in a “fantasy land.”

“It’s not all real. They aren’t showing their real side, their real life,” she claimed.