Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Teases Fans In Racy Princess Peach Ensemble

Kayla Erin teased her 852,000 Instagram followers on Monday, May 18, with a new update. The Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself rocking a racy Princess Peach ensemble as she struck a sexy pose.

The photo showed Erin sitting in an elegant chair with a vintage feel to it. Both of her legs were up, though they didn’t fully fit in the frame. Erin rested her left elbow on the back of the chair as she took the other to her head. She gazed toward the horizon with soft eyes while allowing her lips to hang open, for a dreamy expression.

Erin wore a hot pink bodysuit in a similar color as the dress worn by the popular character in the Nintendo’s Mario franchise. The suit had short sleeves and darker trims throughout. On the front, a large bow was in place of Peach’s tradition blue gem. The garment also included a large white patch in the stomach area.

Around her waist, Erin had a white tulle skirt that hung down on the back while leaving the front entire uncovered, leaving her shapely legs fully on display. She teamed her bodysuit with a pair of white-and-pink striped socks that reached up to her thighs. She also wore white gloves that covered mots to her arms.

Erin styled her platinum blond wig down and pulled it over her left shoulder. She arranged the bangs in a symmetrical shape on her forehead. A shiny crown sat on her head while a pink choker necklace completed the accessories that made up the costume.

The photo garnered more than 11,200 and upwards of 40 comments since going live earlier today. Erin’s fans took to the comments section to engage with her post and cosplay.

“She isn’t even posing, she’s done with this pandemic,” one user wrote.

“When Mario is taking his sweet time!” replied another fan.

” My choice in mario kart, any day, any time,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Peach looks like she’s had a long hard day of dodging turtle shells, falling down pipes and eating mushrooms,” added a fourth fan.

