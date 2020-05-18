WWE’s Paige Sizzles In A Black Bikini, Teases Quarantine Has Her In A Bathing Suit Most Of The Time Now

WWE starlet Paige showed fans what she has been doing a lot of during quarantine and people went wild over this Instagram post of hers. It is not necessarily very often that she flaunts her figure in a bikini, but this latest upload showed her doing just that.

Paige’s Sunday Instagram post featured her showing some sass as she snapped a selfie indoors. She was wearing a black bikini and joked about how this is probably the most tanned she has ever been.

The WWE star — whose real name is Saraya Bevis — also quipped that she has been in a bathing suit about 80 percent of the time during this ongoing quarantine period. This post actually had two photos and Paige noted that the real treat came with the second snap. That one had a goofy alien filter added to distort Paige’s body and face and it seems this one really cracked her up.

In the initial photo, Paige held the camera in one hand to snap the selfie as she stood with her other elbow bent and her hand on her torso. She cocked a hip and tilted her head slightly, her long, dark hair parted on the side with her tresses cascading over her shoulders.

The simple black bikini top allowed Paige to flaunt plenty of deep cleavage. The bikini as a whole accentuated the WWE star’s amazing curves and gave followers a solid look at her chiseled abs and lean legs.

A few weeks ago, Paige shared a few photos showing her wearing this same flattering bikini. In those snaps, she was outdoors dipping her toes in the pool and playing with her dog.

Sunday’s new Instagram post caused quite a stir among the WWE star’s followers. In less than 24 hours, more than 500,000 of her 5.8 million fans had liked the post.

More than 5,000 comments piled up under Paige’s new post as well.

“Killing the game,” wrote one fan.

“You’re so perfect I can’t even I LOVE YOU,” declared a follower.

“Keeps getting hotter by the day…my lord,” detailed another fan.

“So f*cking sexy you are the true WWE Queen,” someone else shared.

Earlier this year, there was a lot of buzz about what Paige’s plans were in terms of potentially returning to the ring. The coronavirus pandemic has turned things upside down for many people like Paige, but it looks as if she has been embracing this downtime.

By the looks of the response to this post, Paige’s WWE fans are thrilled to see what she is doing so much of during her quarantine. She seems to be enjoying her plentiful bikini time and her fans hope she doesn’t change gears anytime soon.