MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda added a new spicy update to her Instagram page on Sunday. She was photographed in front of a couch wearing a white top and matching jeans which offered fans a view of her athletic bottom.

The 21-year-old continued to entice her followers with her latest upload, as she has littered her page with steamy posts in recent weeks. She had included several workout clips of late, and this snap showed off the results of that hard work. Loureda was photographed in front of a fuchsia-colored sofa that was covered in throw pillows. Her backdrop was a white wall with a stenciled garden. The model had her back to the camera and was shot with the lowered lens pointed upwards.

Loureda wore her hair down and curly and it had been dyed blond. The Bellator competitor had her hands lowered to her sides and peered over her left shoulder for the pic. She wore a white top that was cropped along with skin-tight white jeans that hugged her curves. Loureda had a watch on her left wrist to complete the look. The fighter wore a pair of brown high heels and had her legs positioned in a way to accentuate her curvy booty. She tagged the location as Coral Gables, Florida and added a star emoji as her caption.

Many of the fighter’s 236,000 Instagram followers flocked to the white-hot post. Over 25,000 people on the social media platform showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. Loureda had over 290 comments as her replies were showered with fire emoji. Both her boyfriend, Fabian Guerra, and fellow female MMA fighter, Pearl Gonzalez, left several heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

“You look Aaammaaaziiiing!!” an admiring fan wrote while adding three emoji.

“Give this woman a title shot,” another follower demanded.

“Thirst trappin,” one Instagram user commented.

The fighter’s younger sister, Francesca Loureda, was unhappy for not being tagged in the post after snapping the shot.

“Where’s my credit for taking it?” she wrote.

Valerie replied by tagging her and shouting out her sister in the comments.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the fighter shared a playful workout video on Instagram last week. She wore a small pink bikini and performed an exercise while balancing on all fours on top of her boyfriend. This was shot on the couch in her home. The clip gave fans a view of her fit figure and the post had over 17,000 likes and 400 comments from her loyal followers.