‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Kim Zolciak Reveals Daughter Ariana Biermann May Not Go To Arizona State University

Kim Zolciak‘s daughter, Ariana Biermann, may not be going to her dream college in the fall after all.

During the May 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Don’t Be Tardy cast member opened up to Andy Cohen about her 18-year-old daughter’s college plans, revealing that while she is currently enrolled in her top pick, Arizona State University, her plans to attend the school may be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“So… she’s supposed to go to [Arizona State University]. I think maybe with the [coronavirus] and not knowing what’s going on with schooling, she might go to [Georgia State University]. She’s enrolled in ASU right now but we may pull her from that,” Kim explained to Andy.

According to Kim, it doesn’t make sense for her to pay $50,000 for her daughter to attend Arizona State University if she isn’t going to be able to physically go to the campus. So, rather than spend a bunch of money on computer schooling, she may enroll her daughter into a school closer to their Atlanta home until COVID-19 has, hopefully, run its course.

When Andy then asked Kim if she would be moving to Arizona with Ariana once she’s able to begin her schooling in the state, Kim, who previously starred on The Real Houswives of Atlanta, said she loves Arizona visits the area quite frequently due to the fact that she has a hairdresser in there who she enjoys working with.

“We’re there all the time. I actually love it there,” Kim admitted.

As for a full-time move, Kim said that because Arizona is close to both Los Angeles and Las Vegas, moving to the state “would work” for her and her family. After all, she’s already in Los Angeles a lot and enjoys spending time in Sin City.

Kim then explained that because she can’t imagine being away from any one of her six children, she and Kroy would likely follow whoever it is who moves out of state.

While a premiere date has not yet been set for the upcoming eighth season of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim confirmed to a fan online that the new season was happening at the end of last year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim did so by sharing a series of video clips from production.

Don’t Be Tardy was launched in 2012 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that follows Kim and her family.