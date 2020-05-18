Ainsley Rodriguez Bares Her Taut Torso In A Cropped T-Shirt & Ripped Denim

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her two million Instagram followers with a new photo where she modeled a cropped t-shirt and ripped jeans. Showcasing her phenomenal figure, the post showed just why the fitness trainer was her own best advertisement.

The background for the picture was a pair of red doors, which added a bright pop of color to the shot. However, fans no doubt had eyes for the Instagram star alone.

Rodriguez’s ensemble consisted of a blue oversized t-shirt with a neckline so wide that it nearly slipped down her shoulder. In addition, the oversized nature of the top meant that short sleeves still managed to extend down to her elbow, despite being cuffed at the hem.

But despite the shirt’s large size, Rodriguez made sure to crop the shirt so that she could showcase her washboard abs. The length of the crop ended at her waist, expertly accentuating her hourglass figure.

Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of ripped jeans. They were a hip-slung style, with cut-outs so big that they exposed large swathes of her toned legs. The white color of the jeans highlighted her golden tan, likely earned from days spent in the bright Miami sun.

Rodriguez finished the look with what appeared to be a plaid collared shirt wrapped around her hips and a pair of black Converse-style shoes. She accessorized with a simple black clutch that matched her dark manicure.

The personal trainer styled her brunette locks into a deep side part that cascaded past her shoulders to just under her bust-line. Rodriguez kept her jewelry simple with a cuff bracelet and stud earrings.

For the final touch of the post, Rodriguez listed the geotag not as a location, but just “good vibes.”

Fans loved the picture, and awarded the shot nearly 36,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments.

“I think this is my favorite picture of you,” raved one awestruck fan, along with a red heart.

“Those jeans are everything,” added a second, with the fire symbol and perfection hand emoji.

“Wow, you are so beautiful, I love your style,” gushed a third, concluding the comment with a black heart.

“Looking amazing as always,” concluded a fourth, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

This is not the first time this week that Rodriguez has shown off her rock hard abs. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Miami-based beauty wore another crop top — though this time a brown tank top style — last week for a sweet Mother’s Day tribute.