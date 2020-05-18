Daisy Keech Sports Sheer Bra Underneath Cropped, Unbuttoned Cardigan In Latest Instagram Update

On Monday, May 18, social media star and model Daisy Keech started off the workweek by uploading a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The photo showed the YouTuber standing in a field, bathed in golden light. Hills can be seen in the background. Daisy hunched her shoulders and turned her head to look off into the distance.

She wore a cropped, fuzzy white cardigan. She had only fastened its bottom button, causing the garment to slip off her shoulders. Due to this, fans were able to get a good view of Daisy’s sheer lace bra. The 20-year-old also sported a pair of light-wash jeans. The ensemble showcased her ample cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Daisy accessorized the sexy look with statement earrings and a delicate pendant necklace.

The blond beauty used a clip to pull back some of her hair and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. She seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also appeared to feature filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the digital influencer seemed to be stating that posing for the picture caused her eyes to “hurt,” implying that she was staring at the sun when the photo was taken. She also insinuated that she received her outfit from the online retailer, Fashion Nova, by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Many of Daisy’s admirers also showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look beautiful Daisy,” gushed a fan, adding a blue heart emoji to the comment.

“This blonde girl is probably the most stunning woman I’ve ever seen,” added a different devotee.

“[D]aisy you are an extraordinary person [I] love you so much,” said another follower.

“So pretty and that view is to die for,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Daisy has shown off her fantastic figure. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black sports bra and low-rise sweatpants. Since its upload, that photo has been liked over 450,000 times.