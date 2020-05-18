Anna Nystrom Looks Flawless In Up-Close & Personal Selfie

Anna Nystrom gave fans an up-close and personal view of her gorgeous face in her latest social media share. The sizzling new shot was added to her feed a few short hours ago, and it was a far cry from her usual skin-baring posts.

The photo captured the Swedish model posed directly in front of the camera. As her geotag indicated, she was in Sweden, but she did not reveal the specific location that the image was snapped. In the caption, the model told her fans that she hopes they have a great start to the week.

One of her arms was out of view as she used it to capture the perfect angle in the selfie-style shot while she rested her other hand near her shoulder. Anna stared into the camera with a slight smile, and her big eyes were fixated on something at her side.

The photo was snapped from right below her chest and offered fans a teasing glimpse of her outfit. The top appeared to be made of a white semi-sheer fabric that popped against her fair skin. She wore the first few buttons undone, exposing a hint of cleavage for her adoring fans. Each side of her chest boasted a pocket, and the garment’s neck appeared to be collared. The model rolled up her sleeves to reveal a single gold bangle bracelet that rested on her right wrist. She added only one other small accessory with a dainty gold necklace with a circular charm.

Anna wore her platinum blond locks with a middle part and added a few curls to the end of her tresses. She was done up with her typical, bold application of makeup that highlighted her striking features. The look appeared to include defined brows that were a few shades darker than her blond mane. Anna also seemed to wear a small amount of brown liner on the top and bottom of her eyelids. She lined her cheeks with a blush and highlighter, which added an element of shimmer to her cheekbones. It seemed as though she completed her look with a pink gloss on her pout.

The photo has only been live for three hours, but fans have gone wild for it. The post has amassed over 46,000 likes and well over 500 comments.

“You look like so beautiful. I fall in love u baby,” one follower commented with a trio of emoji, which included a flame, heart, and star.

“Oh my gooooood you are perfect.beautiful.nice.wonderful,” a second follower added.

“Stunning Anna look so gorgeous,” one more raved.